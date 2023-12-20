Thieves steal $50K in items from home of woman attending mother’s funeral

Theft: The Houston Police Department arrested two women accused of robbing a woman's home while she attended her mother's funeral. (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON — Two Texas women are accused of breaking into the home of a woman who was attending her mother’s funeral, stealing more than $50,000 worth of items, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

Adrianne Nicole Hart, 31, and Sage Marie Grider, 29, were arrested Friday, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. They were both charged with burglary of a habitation, and Hart was charged with the unauthorized use of a vehicle, online records show.

The two women are accused of breaking into the Houston home of Caryn Papantonakis, KTRK-TV reported.

$50K worth of belongings taken while family at a funeral, victim says https://t.co/9e0yjNx8PT — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) December 19, 2023

According to the Houston Police Department, Papantonakis and her son and daughter were leaving the funeral on Dec. 12 when her son noticed on their home surveillance systems that two people were breaking into their residence, according to the television station.

Papantonakis said that according to her cameras, the two suspects were inside her home for more than 30 minutes, KTRK reported. She told police that jewelry, silver, car keys, her children’s backpacks and their Christmas stockings.

The total amount of items stolen was valued at more than $50,000, Papantonakis told the television station.

“It is such a violation,” Papantonakis said.

Detectives with the Houston Police Department tracked down AirPods belonging to Papantonakis’ children to the suspects’ apartment, KTRK reported. They also found other items at the apartment and located other stolen items at a pawn shop.

Hart and Grider appeared in court, and bail was set at $105,000 for each, online records show.

“Just seeing them today and knowing that they were going through all of our things and that they were in my children’s rooms, it was emotional,” Papantonakis told KTRK.

Papantonakis said that she and her children want to start a foundation in her mother’s name to provide someone to sit at people’s homes during funeral services, according to the television station.

Hart is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 31, while Grider has a Feb. 7 court date.