Thief steals 7 king cakes from bakery in New Orleans

King cake: File photo. A thief stole seven king cakes from a bakery in New Orleans. (laartist/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW ORLEANS — Multiple king cakes and other items were stolen by a thief last week from a bakery in New Orleans during Carnival season.

Cheryl Scripter, the owner of Bittersweet Confections on Magazine Street, told WDSU that on Wednesday a masked suspect broke into her bakery.

“He walked around for about 20 minutes,” Scripter said, according to the news station. “He went from room to room and ended up with a stack of king cakes, some cash and a case of Tito’s.”

The New Orleans Police Department believes that the suspect entered the bakery through a side door, Nola.com reported. He then left with the items through the same.

Scripter said that the building manager called her around 6 p.m. to report the incident. They said it was a man in a hoodie with what looked like a surgical mask leaving the bakery with a stack of king cakes, according to NOLA.com. Her bakery usually closes around 2 p.m.

Scripter checked the surveillance camera and found footage of the incident, NOLA.com reported. Since the incident, the bakery has been working to implement new security measures including a security guard as well as alarm systems, according to WDSU.

Carnival season in New Orleans begins on Jan. 6, which is the 12th day after Christmas, according to The Associated Press. It runs until Mardi Gras also known as Fat Tuesday. That comes the day before Ash Wednesday. Carnival is linked to Christian and Roman Catholicism.

One of the biggest celebratory desserts that is associated with Carnival are king cakes. They are pastry rings that have icing and are decorated with purple, green and yellow sugar. Part of the tradition is placing a tiny plastic baby inside for a price, the AP reported.

“Our king cakes are just that good,” the bakery wrote on social media, according to the AP. “But please come and purchase one during our regular store hours.”

Police are continuing to search for the suspect, WDSU reported.

