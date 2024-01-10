Teens praised for saving 6 puppies abandoned on side of road in plastic bin

Saving puppies: Two friends in California saved a litter of six puppies that were abandoned on the side of the road on Sunday. (Santa Clara Fire Department)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Two California teens are being praised as heroes after they rescued a litter of six abandoned puppies who were in a plastic bin on the side of a road.

According to a Facebook post by the Santa Clara Fire Department, firefighters answered a knock at the door at Fire Station 2 on Sunday and discovered the youths, who were asking for help after they found the puppies.

The friends, whose names were not released, found the puppies on the side of the road and abandoned inside the bin, which was sealed with a plastic lid, near Scott Lane Elementary School, KRON-TV reported.

According to the fire department, the boys drove to several veterinary offices but they were closed because it was Sunday. That is when they decided to take the pups to the fire station, KNTV reported.

Crew members at the fire station called Silicon Valley Animal Control Authority, which sent personnel to pick the puppies up and take care of them, according to the television station.

“Thank you to these young folks for helping!” the fire department wrote on Facebook. “The temperature had dropped significantly with the sunset, and we are certain that their decision to act and find help created a positive outcome for the pups!”

