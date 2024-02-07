Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ concert movie heading to streaming with 5 bonus tracks

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift attends "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on Oct. 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift announced on Instagram that her “Eras Tour” concert movie has found its streaming home.

It will be the first time that the “Eras Tour” concert movie has made it to streaming, The New York Times reported. The movie will additionally include a performance of “Cardigan” and four other tracks. Swift said on Instagram that those four tracks are “from the acoustic section,” but did not announce specifically what the tracks are.

“This week is truly the best kind of chaos. I’m thrilled to let you know I’ve found a streaming home for The Eras Tour Concert Film, and that home will be Disney Plus,” Swift said on Instagram.

The movie has made more than $260 million in tickets across the globe, the Times reported.

Disney’s Chief Executive, Robert A. Iger, called the movie “electrifying” and “a true phenomenon,” according to the newspaper.

“‘The Eras Tour’ has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences whenever they want, exclusively on Disney+,” Iger said, according to Variety.

The original film included 44 songs from her tour, the entertainment news website reported.

The “Eras Tour” film will be available on Disney+ starting on March 15, which is a little over a month before Swift’s newest album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” is released.

Swift announced the new album during the Grammys last Sunday while she was accepting the Best Pop Vocal Album award for “Midnights.” She also won her record-breaking fourth Album of the Year award.

