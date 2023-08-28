SUV split in half in fiery crash at accident scene as 19-year-old drives 100 mph

WARREN, Mich. — Three people were injured in a fiery crash after a speeding motorist slammed into a crashed SUV on Sunday, splitting it in half, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to the Michigan State Police, troopers were responding to a crash involving a Chevrolet Equinox and a Dodger Caliber on Interstate 696 near Warren at about 1:50 a.m. EDT.

The Caliber rolled over on the highway, and the driver of the Equinox exited the vehicle to check on the other motorist, WDIV-TV reported.

Traffic Crash:

08/27 at 1:50 AM

Location:

Eastbound I696 near Groesbeck, Warren

Synopsis:

The Detroit Regional Communication Center received calls of a two car crash. While troopers were headed to the scene a second crash had occurred when a driver hit the first crash. 1/ pic.twitter.com/QAUHiVIYbo — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) August 27, 2023

MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw stated “There is no reason to drive faster than the posted speed limit. We continue to see more drivers hurt or killed due to risky driving behaviors, especially excessive speed. Hopefully these two crashes won’t result in another preventable death.” — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) August 27, 2023

Witnesses told state police that a 19-year-old driving a Challenger was traveling in excess of 100 mph when it struck the Equinox, according to the television station.

The Equinox was cut in half by the Challenger, and sections of both vehicles caught fire, WJBK-TV reported.

Police said the driver of the Challenger sustained a head injury and was hospitalized in serious condition, according to WXYZ-TV reported.

A passenger seated in the rear of the Challenger sustained injuries to the ribs and was also listed in serious condition, according to the television station. A front-seat passenger in the Challenger was in critical condition with chest injuries, WDIV reported.

The driver of the Caliber had a minor injury to her chin that she suffered during the first crash, state police said.

“There is no reason to drive faster than the posted speed limit,” state police spokesperson Lt. Mike Shaw said in a statement. “We continue to see more drivers hurt or killed due to risky driving behaviors, especially excessive speed.

“Hopefully these two crashes won’t result in another preventable death.”