SUV crashes into Michigan Walmart store injuring at least 5 people

SUV crashes into Michigan Walmart store injuring at least 5 people (YvanDube/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Friday afternoon in Canton, Michigan, a vehicle crashed into a Walmart store.

A driver crashed into the Walmart store in Canton around 1:30 p.m., according to WXYZ.

The crash occurred in the pharmacy area and not the main entrance, The Associated Press reported.

“I just heard a big crash, noise. It sounded like an explosion,” Lisa Iller told WXYZ. “People were screaming and yelling, and I don’t even know how many people were hurt.”

“It was chaotic. Everybody was frantic,” Lisa Peacock said, according to the AP. “It is a busy time of the day. More moms than anything, doing their shopping before they pick up their other children from school.”

“We know there’s a number of injuries, probably up to about five injuries right now, including a 2- or 3-year-old child,” Chief Chad Baugh told WXYZ.

Saturday morning, Canton Public Safety Department said all of the victims have either been released or are being treated but injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

“Police and Fire officials are giving credit to the Walmart staff and patrons who helped the victims immediately following the crash. Their quick actions to provide aid to those injured or frightened are appreciated,” police said.

The incident remains under investigation. It is not clear what led up to the crash or if any charges will be filed.

