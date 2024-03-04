Supreme Court keeps Trump on 2024 ballot: Read the opinion

Donald Trump Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at Greensboro Coliseum on March 2, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Alex Wong/Getty Images, File)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The nation’s highest court on Monday ruled in favor of keeping former President Donald Trump on the ballot in the 2024 presidential election after hearing a challenge out of Colorado.

In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court ruled that Congress is tasked with enforcing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which bars anyone who swore an oath to uphold the Constitution from holding public office if they have “engaged in insurrection.” The amendment was cited as justification in Colorado, Maine and Illinois officials removed Trump from primary ballots in the states.

Trump can stay on 2024 presidential ballot, Supreme Court rules

Read the full opinion issued Monday by the Supreme Court:

Trump Colorado ballot by National Content Desk on Scribd


