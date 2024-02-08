Supreme Court to hear case seeking to remove Trump from 2024 ballot

Donald Trump Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Grappone Convention Center on Jan. 19, 2024 in Concord, New Hampshire. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, File)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The nation’s highest court is set to hear arguments Thursday over whether to disqualify former President Donald Trump from the ballot in the 2024 presidential election.

Arguments are expected to begin after the Supreme Court convenes at 10 a.m. EST.

The debate will center on a decision handed down in December by the Colorado Supreme Court which found that Trump engaged in insurrection during the Jan. 6, 2021 violence at the U.S. Capitol, making him ineligible to run for office. Under the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, people are barred from holding public office if they have “engaged in insurrection” after swearing “as an officer of the United States … to support the Constitution.”

What is Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution?

Attorneys representing Trump argued in a court briefing that the former president is not an “officer of the United States” under the Constitution and that, even if he was, “he did not ‘engage in’ anything that qualifies as ‘insurrection.’”

A crowd breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was gathered to formalize President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election win over Trump. One person died in the chaos, which was also linked to four other deaths.

Trump has also been barred from appearing on Maine’s presidential primary ballot. That decision and the one out of Colorado have been put on hold to allow the latter case to go through the Supreme Court.

The former president is also facing federal charges in Washington, D.C., in connection with the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

