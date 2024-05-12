Steve Buscemi punched in face in ‘random’ New York City attack

Punched FILE PHOTO: Steve Buscemi attends the annual Charity Day hosted by BGC Group and The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund on September 11, 2023 in New York City. His publicist said the actor was punched in the face this week in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund) (Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Cantor Fitz)

NEW YORK — Actor Steve Buscemi was attacked along a New York City street earlier this week but on Sunday, his publicist said the actor will be OK.

“Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city,” Buscemi’s representative said in a statement to The Associated Press. “He is ok and appreciates everyone’s well wishes.”

He had bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye and was taken to Bellevue Hospital, WABC reported.

The New York Post was the first to report the incident while the New York Police Department said a person, who was not identified, was assaulted on Wednesday. Buscemi’s publicist confirmed his client was the victim.

It happened on Third Avenue near 27th Street.

No arrests have been made.

Buscemi, who appeared in “Fargo” and “Boardwalk Empire” is not the only cast member of the latter show who has been assaulted in New York City.

Michael Stuhlbarg was hit in the back of the neck by a rock while he was walking in Central Park on March 31. The alleged assailant was taken into custody after Stuhlbarg chased him, the AP reported.

Several women have also shared on TikTok that they have been victims of assaults, NBC News reported.

