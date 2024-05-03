‘Star Wars’ actor Mark Hamill stops by White House briefing

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 03: Actor Mark Hamill joins White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at the daily press briefing at the White House on May 03, 2024 in Washington, DC. Hamill met with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Actor Mark Hamill Visits The White House WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 03: Actor Mark Hamill joins White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at the daily press briefing at the White House on May 03, 2024 in Washington, DC. Hamill met with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Mark Hamill appeared at the White House on Friday, a day ahead of “Star Wars” Day.

“How many of you had ‘Mark Hamill leads the press briefing on your bingo card,’ hands? Yeah, me either,” Hamill said as he took the podium, according to People Magazine. “And look, I just got to meet the president and he gave me these aviator glasses. I love the merch.”

Hamill, 72, is famous for his role of Luke Skywalker from the “Star Wars” franchise, according to The Associated Press. Hamill spoke about visiting with President Biden and then joked that he would take a few questions if they were not about “Star Wars.”

Hamill also shared that Biden said to call him Joe but he offered another suggestion, the AP reported. That suggestion was “Can I call you Joe-bi-Wan Kenobi?” and Hamill said that Biden liked that.

“I was honored to be asked to come to the White House to meet the president,” he said, according to the AP.

“First of all, I only expected to be in there for like five minutes,” Hamill said, according to People Magazine. “He showed us all these photographs. It was really amazing to me. I was invited to the Carter White House and I came, and then I came to the Obama White House. But I was never invited to the Oval Office, so this was extra special.”

May 4th has become an unofficial “Star Wars” Day” due to the phrase from the movie “May the force be with you,” the AP reported. It was changed into a pun that is “May the fourth be with you.”

Some “Star Wars” fans go all out for the day with movie marathons, special foods or menus and can’t forget the outfits whether it is a “Star Wars” shirt or full cosplay.

