Spirit Airlines rejects third Frontier bid

During departure at NEWARK International Airport, passenger plane operated by Spirit Airlines is on runway preparing for takeoff
No deal FILE PHOTO: Spirit Airlines said no deal to Frontier. (ungvar - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Frontier offered for a third time to take over struggling competitor Spirit Airlines, but the budget airline said no deal.

Spirit will continue on its own plans to get out of bankruptcy and firm up its finances.

Read more trending news

Frontier had offered Spirit shareholders $400 million in debt and a 19% stake in its parent company, The Associated Press reported.

In all the deal was estimated to be worth about $2.16 billion, Reuters reported.

“We remain convinced that the combination of Spirit and Frontier would have created more value than Spirit’s standalone plan,” Frontier said. “That said, we are disciplined acquirors and are focused on delivering for Frontier shareholders at a time when our airline is performing well in a dynamic market environment.”

Spirit said the proposal from Frontier was less beneficial than the stand-alone plan it had in place already, Fox Business reported.

Spirit had a counter proposal for Frontier, which was rejected, Spirit said in a news release.

A second deal made by Frontier was rejected by Spirit in January almost immediately after being offered. Frontier first tried to merge with Spirit in 2022. That time JetBlue outbid Frontier, but the Justice Department blocked the deal, saying that the $3.8 billion agreement would have made flying on the budget airline more expensive, the AP reported.

After a federal judge agreed with the DOJ, the merger was eventually dropped.

Spirit filed for bankruptcy protection in November and expects to reorganize the company by the end of the first quarter. A hearing on the plan is set for Thursday, the AP reported.


Latest trending news:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!