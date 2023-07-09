South Carolina child dies after found face-down in retention pond

Child dies: The Summerville Police Department a child died after being found face-down in a retention pond. (Summerville Police Department)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina child died on Saturday after being found face-down in a retention pond, authorities said.

According to Capt. Chris Hirsch of the Summerville Police Department, officers responded to the Central Commons Subdivision at approximately 5:15 p.m. EDT, WCBD-TV reported.

Officers arriving at the scene found the child, whose identity, gender and age were not released, in the water, according to WCIV-TV.

Officers administered CPR to the child, who was then taken to an area hospital, WCSC-TV reported.

The juvenile later died at the hospital, according to the television station.

The State Law Enforcement Division and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are assisting the Summerville Police Department in the investigation, WCBD reported.

