Sony agrees to repair old Aibo robot dogs to help them find forever homes

Sony will repair robot dogs to serve as comfort animals. The Aido robot dog can recognize certain people, stand on its hind legs and meet its people at the door. (All the rights for presented pho/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Tom Ensey, Cox Media Group, National Content Desk

Sony has announced that it will allow owners of $2,900 Aibo robot dogs whose basic plans have been canceled to donate them.

The company will refurbish the Aibos as needed and donate them to medical facilities, foster homes, and other groups, Yahoo Finance reported. The company wants to make “Aibo more sustainable” by giving the units a home where they can provide emotional support and more, Yahoo Finance continued.

It’s not exactly a charitable project, as Sony will charge “foster parents” an unnamed fee for service, Yahoo continued.

Aibo is a toy that can do tricks like standing on its hind legs and greeting its owner at the door. They respond to voice and touch and can recognize specific people. It has been engineered to “mature” like real dogs, and has a web-based interface that allows you to customize it, adding different actions.

The company is touting it as ideal to serve as a comfort animal for facilities that don’t allow animals.

