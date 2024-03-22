Sonic to celebrate upcoming eclipse with Blackout Slush Float

Blackout Slush Float

Blackout slush float Sonic is offering a Blackout Slush Float to mark the upcoming eclipse. (Inspire Brands)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Sonic is helping celebrate next month’s eclipse with a limited-time drink.

>> Read more trending news

The drive-in fast food restaurant has developed the Blackout Slush Float to coincide with the North American Total Solar Eclipse on April 8.

Solar eclipse 2024: What time does it start; will I be able to see it; glasses; how to view it?

The drink will be available starting March 25 through May 5, or while supplies last.

It has “a sweet, cotton candy and dragon fruit” flavor in a black slush form, topped with vanilla soft serve and blue and purple sprinkles.

Each float purchase comes with eclipse viewing glasses and the company is inviting customers back on April 8 to watch the show.

‘Devil comet’ returns after 71 years; may be able to see it during the eclipse

Company officials suggest asking a Sonic employee for the safest area to watch the eclipse.

To find a Sonic location near you, visit the restaurant’s website. You can also check out the best eclipse viewing areas on NASA’s website.

Latest space headlines

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!