Solar eclipse 2024: Where will the eclipse be visible? This map and timeline show you

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

On April 8, a solar eclipse will cut across the United States plunging a portion of the nation into darkness.

Those in the roughly 2,575-mile path will see a total solar eclipse -- meaning that they will go into total darkness as the moon moves in between the sun and the Earth.

New technology can help blind people hear, feel solar eclipse

Those who live in other parts of the country won’t be left out. While the path of totality is only about 115 miles wide, the rest of the contiguous 48 states will experience a partial eclipse -- meaning the skies will darken, but it will look more like an overcast afternoon.

FAA warns that solar eclipse could cause travel delays; list airports that could be affected

The eclipse will enter the United States in Texas, and travel through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. Small parts of Tennessee and Michigan will also experience the total solar eclipse.

If you plan a trip to go see the eclipse, the table below provides the time that totality begins in some U.S. cities in the path of totality. These areas will also experience a partial eclipse before and after these times.

LocationPartial
begins		Totality BeginsMaximumTotality EndsPartial Ends
Dallas, Texas12:23 p.m. CDT1:40 p.m. CDT1:42 p.m. CDT1:44 p.m. CDT3:02 p.m. CDT
Idabel, Oklahoma12:28 p.m. CDT1:45 p.m. CDT1:47 p.m. CDT1:49 p.m. CDT3:06 p.m. CDT
Little Rock, Arkansas12:33 p.m. CDT1:51 p.m. CDT1:52 p.m. CDT1:54 p.m. CDT3:11 p.m. CDT
Poplar Bluff, Missouri12:39 p.m. CDT1:56 p.m. CDT1:56 p.m. CDT2:00 p.m. CDT3:15 p.m. CDT
Paducah, Kentucky12:42 p.m. CDT2:00 p.m. CDT2:01 p.m. CDT2:02 p.m. CDT3:18 p.m. CDT
Carbondale, Illinois12:42 p.m. CDT1:59 p.m. CDT2:01 p.m. CDT2:03 p.m. CDT3:18 p.m. CDT
Evansville, Indiana12:45 p.m. CDT2:02 p.m. CDT2:04 p.m. CDT2:05 p.m. CDT3:20 p.m. CDT
Cleveland, Ohio1:59 p.m. EDT3:13 p.m. EDT3:15 p.m. EDT3:17 p.m. EDT4:29 p.m. EDT
Erie, Pennsylvania2:02 p.m. EDT3:16 p.m. EDT3:18 p.m. EDT3:20 p.m. EDT4:30 p.m. EDT
Buffalo, New York2:04 p.m. EDT3:18 p.m. EDT3:20 p.m. EDT3:22 p.m. EDT4:32 p.m. EDT
Burlington, Vermont2:14 p.m. EDT3:26 p.m. EDT3:27 p.m. EDT3:29 p.m. EDT4:37 p.m. EDT
Lancaster, New Hampshire2:16 p.m. EDT3:27 p.m. EDT3:29 p.m. EDT3:30 p.m. EDT4:38 p.m. EDT
Caribou, Maine2:22 p.m. EDT3:32 p.m. EDT3:33 p.m. EDT3:34 p.m. EDT4:40 p.m. EDT

If you are wondering what you can see in your area and what time the eclipse will begin and end for you, you can click here.

Just enter the name of your city or town and you will be redirected to another page. Then, on the left-hand side of that page, click on “solar eclipse”-- it will say either “total or partial eclipse.” It will then show you what time the eclipse begins in your area, the time it will be at its maximum effect and when it ends.

