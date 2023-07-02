Small airplane crashes into Lake Tahoe; 2 passengers rescued by boaters

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Two people were rescued after the small plane they were on crashed into Lake Tahoe in California Saturday morning.

In a statement on Facebook, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday around 10 a.m. they received multiple calls about a fixed-wing plane crashing into the Rubicon Bay in Lake Tahoe.

Authorities said that there were two people on the plane and one of them sustained a serious head injury, according to The Associated Press.

Boaters in the area fortunately were able to help rescue two on the plane, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials say that the plane was fully submerged underwater. The plane was described as a Piper PA-28, according to KOLO.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were both contacted about the incident, the sheriff’s office reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

