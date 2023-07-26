Sinead O’Connor dies at 56

Sinead OConnor LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 9: Sinéad O'Connor at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Lindsey Best for the Washington Post) (Lindsey Best/The Washington Post via Getty Im)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Irish singer Sinead O’Connor has died, according to multiple reports. She was 56.

The Irish Times and the Irish Examiner reported the acclaimed and controversial artist’s death on Wednesday. A cause of death was not immediately provided.

In a statement obtained by RTE, Ireland’s national television and radio broadcaster, O’Connor’s family confirmed her death.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” the statement read. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

O’Connor released 10 studio albums over the course of her decadeslong career, according to the Examiner. She rose to international fame in 1990 with her song “Nothing Compares 2 U,” which was written by Prince, Reuters reported.

She was known for being outspoken about her views and famously ripped up a photo of Pope John Paul II during a “Saturday Night Live” appearance in 1992.

Last year, O’Connor was admitted to a hospital following the death of her 17-year-old son, Shane O’Connor.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Sinead O'Connor NETHERLANDS - JANUARY 01: Photo of Sinead O'CONNOR (Photo by Michel Linssen/Redferns) (Michel Linssen/Redferns via Getty Images)

