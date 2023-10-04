Baltimore police say at least 4 shot on Morgan State University campus

Morgan State: Police in Baltimore responded to a report of an active shooter at Morgan State University on Tuesday night. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BALTIMORE — Police in Baltimore said at least four people were shot on the campus of Morgan State University on Tuesday night.

Police and medical personnel responded to the 1700 block of Argonne Drive in Baltimore sometime after 9 p.m. EDT, WBFF-TV reported. The address is of a student dormitory at the university and was adjacent to the Northeastern District police station, according to the Baltimore Banner.

A spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department told the television station that at least four people were shot, and the shooter is still on campus.

Police spokesperson Vernon Davis confirmed that same figure to the Banner. Police told WBAL-TV that the victims were students and had injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Police said the suspected shooter fled into a dormitory. Officials said they are working to clear the dorm so they can attempt to apprehend the suspect, according to the television station.

Special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also at the scene, according to The Baltimore Sun.

There was no indication of the extent of the victims’ wounds, or whether there were any fatalities.

Officials at Morgan State have asked students to shelter in place, according to WMAR-TV.

School officials said people should avoid the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center, WBAL reported.

This is a developing story.

