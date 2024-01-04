Shooting reported at Iowa high school

Police Authorities are investigating a reported shooting at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa, on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. (Jason Deckman/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)

Authorities are investigating a reported shooting Thursday morning at Perry High School in Iowa, according to multiple reports.

Dallas County officials confirmed that authorities were called to the school as classes resumed on the first day back from winter break, according to KCCI and KCWI.

Officials did not immediately say whether any injuries were reported at the school, although WHO-DT reported that multiple ambulances were seen leaving the campus on Thursday.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

