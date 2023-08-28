Semi carrying orange juice overturns on Florida interstate

Semi overturns: A semi carrying orange juice caused traffic delays when it overturned on Interstate 95 in Florida. (Indian River County Sheriff's Office)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla., — A semi-truck carrying orange juice overturned on a Florida interstate on Sunday, authorities said.

According to a Facebook post by the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, the truck overturned as it merged from from State Road 60 to the southbound ramp of Interstate 95 west of Vero Beach.

It was unclear what caused the semi to overturn.

The ramp to I-95 was closed until the truck was removed from the road, WPTV reported. Motorists were advised to use alternate routes.

It was unclear whether the driver of the vehicle was injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

