Walter Reed releases statement FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a virtual Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting at the Pentagon on November 22, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. Austin gave opening remarks to participating members including foreign ministers and secretary of states. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Pentagon officials have shared the cause of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s surprise hospitalization earlier this month as he continues to recover at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Austin underwent surgery last month while being treated for prostate cancer, The Associated Press reported. He was hospitalized due to a urinary tract infection related to an operation to treat the cancer.

Check back for more on this developing story.





