Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs allegations: Lawsuits claim entertainment mogul assaulted boys aged 10, 17

Additional civil lawsuits FILE PHOTO: Sean 'Diddy' Combs speaks onstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Additional lawsuits have been filed against Combs. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MRC) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MRC)

Two more lawsuits have been filed against Sean “Diddy” Combs accusing the entertainer of sexually assaulting them when they were 10 and 17 years old.

Combs has been criminally charged, accused by federal prosecutors of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution, CNN reported. He is scheduled to go on trial in May 2025. He is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, Variety reported.

The allegations of sexual assault of the then 10- and 17-year-olds were presented in two new civil lawsuits.

In one, the man who is only identified as John Doe, said he was 10 years old in 2005 and had been interested in becoming an actor or rapper, Variety reported. His parents hired a consultant who told them to fly to New York to meet with members of the music industry. The consultant arranged for the meeting with Combs, the founder of Bad Boy Records, for an “audition,” which Combs allegedly had said to have alone with the boy, and not with his parents present. The consultant allegedly took the boy to Combs’ room where the child performed some rap songs. Combs allegedly then told him he could “make him a star.” The 10-year-old said he would “do anything.”

That’s when the boy was given a soft drink that was allegedly laced with drugs. The then-pre-teen said he was forced to perform sex acts and then lost consciousness, waking up later with his pants undone and in pain.

He allegedly told Combs he wanted to see his parents, but that the entertainer told him that if he told anyone what happened, he would hurt the child’s parents, The Associated Press reported.

The boy’s parents said he was “badly shaken” after the meeting and was “lethargic and acting differently,” Variety reported. In the nearly 20 years since the alleged assault happened, the man said he has suffered “severe depression and anxiety, which leaves him hopeless and fatigued.”

The other John Doe said he was 17 around 2008 when he auditioned for “Making the Band,” which aired on MTV, CNN reported.

He said that during a one-on-one interview, Combs allegedly asked questions about sex and as Combs described scenarios touched the man inappropriately over and under his clothing, and eventually telling him to undress. Combs allegedly told the man that he had the power to “make or break” the then-teen’s career.

On the second day of auditions, Combs allegedly told the man that he needed to remove his clothing “to demonstrate the ability to embody a ‘sex idol’ persona.” The man said he was eventually assaulted that day, CNN reported.

On the third day of the auditions, the man said that both Combs and his bodyguard sexually assaulted him, before he was eliminated from the audition.

Combs’ attorneys said their client is innocent, adding that the allegations “are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false.”

“In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor,” the attorneys said in a statement to CNN.

At least 27 civil cases have been filed against Combs since November 2023. Attorney Tony Buzbee said he plans to file 120 new cases against Combs over the next few months, Variety reported.





©2024 Cox Media Group