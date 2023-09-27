McDonald’s adds Mambo, Sweet & Spicy Jam sauces to menu

New sauces FILE PHOTO: McDonald's is rolling out two new sauces for a limited time. (M. Suhail/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Skip the ketchup and hide the honey mustard — McDonald’s is introducing two new dipping sauces to add a little kick.

The Golden Arches will be rolling out Mambo and Sweet & Spicy Jam dipping sauces nationwide starting on Oct. 9, the “Today” show reported.

The jam is described as a “jammy red pepper sauce with a tongue-numbing Szechuan peppercorn kick and extra heat from cayenne pepper,” adding that it is “breakfast-inspired,” CNN reported.

People magazine likened it to a Thai sweet chili sauce, saying that it pairs well with a bacon, egg and cheese biscuit.

The Mambo sauce is tomato-based and is also sweet and spicy with a vinegary taste. Mambo sauce is popular in the Washington, D.C. area, according to CNN. It also contains cayenne and chili peppers and was developed with help from D.C.-area chef Jerome Grant, “Today” reported.

People magazine said the Mambo sauce is a mix of acidic and sweet, but has a “slowly-building heat.” “Today” called it “a more mature, vinegary, sweet and flavorful version of a barbecue sauce.”

The sauces will be available at participating locations for a limited time.

