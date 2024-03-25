San Francisco woman sentenced for retail fraud totaling nearly $44K

Sentenced: A San Francisco woman was sentenced to two years in prison for her involvement in retails thefts during 2023. (Ulrich Baumgarten via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO — A California woman, convicted of fraud after allegedly stealing nearly $44,000 worth of retail items, was sentenced to two years in prison on Friday.

>> Read more trending news

According to a news release from the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, Savannah Marie Church, 25, of San Francisco, was sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to pay $43,170.84 in restitution.

She pleaded guilty in San Francisco Superior Court to committing assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury; two counts of organized retail theft; and one count of petty theft, according to the release and San Francisco County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

1/ Today, District Attorney @BrookeJenkinsSF announced that Savannah Church was convicted and sentenced for a series of organized retail theft crimes. pic.twitter.com/CTGa5m2DfU — SF DISTRICT ATTORNEY (@SFDAOffice) March 22, 2024

According to prosecutors, Church was part of a group that committed thefts from Walgreens, Sephora, and Bath & Body Works stores in San Francisco in 2023 between April 23 and Sept. 15, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The groups would enter stores en masse and flee without paying for the items, according to the newspaper.

Prosecutors also alleged that Church assaulted a person who attempted to stop her from robbing a person on the street in August 2023, KRON-TV reported.

Church and another person allegedly assaulted a 63-year-old man who attempted to intervene in the robbery, which was in the Tenderloin neighborhood of San Francisco, according to the Chronicle.

Church has been in custody since she was arrested on Sept. 15, 2023, the district attorney’s office said.

“Organized retail theft is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in San Francisco,” San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement. “My office will continue to partner with the San Francisco Police Department to ensure there is accountability and that perpetrators face consequences.”

© 2024 Cox Media Group