Same player wins jackpot 3 times in 1 night at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

Winner winner! A lucky player on the slot machines at Caesars Palace earlier this week took home the jackpot but not just one jackpot, three jackpots!

Same player wins jackpot 3 times in 1 night at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas Winner winner! A lucky player on the slot machines at Caesars Palace earlier this week took home the jackpot but not just one jackpot, three jackpots! (Pgiam/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LAS VEGAS — Winner winner! A lucky player on the slot machines at Caesars Palace took home the jackpot not just one, but three times this week.

>> Read more trending news

Around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the player won a $125,000 jackpot, The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. It was won on the Dragon Link slots, according to KVVU.

They won another jackpot of $383,500 just before 11 p.m. and again claimed a jackpot around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday — this time for $159,250, Caesars Entertainment said in a news release obtained by the Review-Journal.

In total, the player took home $667,750 in slot machine jackpots, Caesars Entertainment said, according to KSNV.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!