Ryan Gosling, Mikey Day reprise Beavis and Butt-Head characters at ‘Fall Guy’ premiere

LOS ANGELES — Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day made a special appearance on the red carpet of “The Fall Guy” premiere.

Gosling and Day appeared at Tuesday’s red carpet premiere in Los Angeles as the characters Beavis and Butt-head, according to The Associated Press.

Gosling and Day first made their appearance as the live-action characters on “Saturday Night Live,” on April 13, according to Variety. Gosling wore a blue shirt that said “Death Rock” on it as Day wore a gray one that said “Skull,” The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Beavis and Butt-Head are animated characters, the AP reported. They are both known for their antics, their laughs and their form of humor. The characters were a fixture in the 1990s on MTV.

“The Fall Guy” also stars Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stephanie Hsu, Winston Duke, Teresa Palmar and Hannah Waddingham, Variety reported. It’s an action-comedy. Gosling’s character is a stuntman who goes looking for a movie star that is missing and it happened that he was that movie star’s stunt double.

“The Fall Guy” movie heads to theaters on Friday, the AP reported.

