Round ‘em up: 8 bulls escape from rodeo, all but one captured

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A rodeo show turned into a real-life roundup in Massachusetts.

Eight bulls escaped from a rodeo being held at the Emerald Square Mall in North Attleboro, Massachusetts, on Sunday, WFXT reported.

The bulls knocked over a chainlink fence before running into a parking lot and eventually into woods behind a restaurant.

One bull was quickly captured, but the seven others were on the run for a few hours, eluding police, firefighters and members of the Massachusetts Environmental Police.

About three hours after the escape, six of the bulls were stuck behind a fence at a home and the animals were loaded into a trailer. One bull was still on the loose as of Monday morning, WFXT reported.

The experience amazed Attleboro residents at the sight of livestock running through their hometown.

“I had a legit rodeo in my backyard,” Gee Sounthonevat said.

“As soon as I stepped out and I looked over there, I was like those aren’t horses, those are literally bulls and oh my God, so I got all my dogs from outside and brought them inside real quick, the kids were inside safety first,” Chris Mooney said.

Mooney’s kids were prepared with Nerf guns as they waited for the first responders to come get the animals. Mooney said that while it was entertaining, the escaped bulls could have been dangerous.

“So I’m glad they didn’t hit the pool, didn’t hit nothing else,” Mooney said. “I’m glad that was fenced off back there and they all just stopped, there’s a lot of kids around here, we don’t want anyone getting hurt.”

No one was hurt and how the bulls got out of the one-day rodeo is under investigation, WFXT reported.





