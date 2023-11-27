Rosalynn Carter: Jimmy Carter to attend Tuesday’s memorial service

Rosalynn Carter A portrait of former first lady Rosalynn Carter is draped in black bunting among the holiday decorations at the White House Nov. 27, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Former President Jimmy Carter, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and former first ladies Melania Trump, Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton are among those expected to attend a tribute service Tuesday to remember the late Rosalynn Carter.

The Carter Center on Sunday shared the names of some guests expected to remember Rosalynn Carter following her death on Nov. 19. The former first lady and wife to President Carter was 96 years old.

Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter’s grandson, Jason Carter, told WSB-TV that his grandfather plans to attend Tuesday’s services. The invitation-only tribute service will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church on the Emery University campus.

Earlier, White House officials confirmed that President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentlemen Doug Emhoff will also be in attendance.

Other expected guests include country music legends Garth Brooks and Tricia Yearwood, who are longtime friends of the Carter family, WSB reported. The two will perform during the service, as will the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chamber Chorus.

Multiple members of Congress and Georgia elected officials — including Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and his daughter, Riley — are also expected to attend the ceremony. The Carter Center said the former first lady’s surviving grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Rosalynn Carter was honored at events Monday morning, including a wreath-laying ceremony on the campus of Georgia Southwestern State University.

Former U.S. First Lady Rosalynn Carter was honored during a wreath-laying ceremony at her statue on Georgia Southwestern State University's campus Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/J4n27R69vh — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) November 27, 2023

Rosalynn Carter, who was diagnosed dementia earlier this year, had entered home hospice care days before her death. She and President Carter were married for 77 years, the longest of any presidential couple.

She is survived by her husband, four children, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, according to WSB.