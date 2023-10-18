Rite Aid to close more than 150 stores in wake of bankruptcy filing; here’s the list

Rite Aid to close stores FILE PHOTO: Rite Aid will close more than 150 locations on the heels of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing earlier this week. (RiverNorthPhotography/Getty Images)

Rite Aid will close more than 150 locations on the heels of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing earlier this week.

The list of the first of the stores to be closed was included in court filings submitted Monday.

The chain announced Sunday that it filed for bankruptcy and obtained $3.45 billion in financing as it carries out a restructuring plan, according to Reuters.

The company said falling sales and opioid-related lawsuits led to the filing.

In 2022, Rite Aid paid up to $30 million to resolve lawsuits alleging pharmacies contributed to an oversupply of prescription opioids. The pharmacy chain, along with others, were named as defendants in lawsuits that alleged they helped fuel the opioid crisis in the U.S.

The plan will “significantly reduce the company’s debt” while helping to “resolve litigation claims in an equitable manner,” Rite Aid said.

The company assured customers that it is not going out of business, and prescriptions that are filled at the stores slated to close will be transferred.

Here are the stores set to close, according to court documents:

California

4044 Eagle Rock Boulevard, Los Angeles

4046 South Centinela Avenue, Los Angeles

7859 Firestone Boulevard, Downey

4402 Atlantic Avenue, Long Beach

935 North Hollywood Way, Burbank

139 North Grand Avenue, Covina

13905 Amar Road, La Puente

920 East Valley Boulevard, Alhambra

3813 Plaza Drive, Oceanside

1670 Main Street, Ramona

6505 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego

8985 Mira Mesa Boulevard, San Diego

25906 Newport Road, Menifee

24829 Del Prado, Dana Point

30222 Crown Valley Parkway, Laguna Niguel

19701 Yorba Linda Boulevard, Yorba Linda

1406 West Edinger Avenue, Santa Ana

2738 East Thompson Blvd., Ventura

720 North Ventura Road, Oxnard

20572 Homestead Road, Cupertino

2620 El Camino Real, Santa Clara

901 Soquel Avenue, Santa Cruz

571 Bellevue Road, Atwater

5409 Sunrise Boulevard, Citrus Heights

1309 Fulton Avenue, Sacramento

3029 Harbor Boulevard, Costa Mesa

959 Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles

3000 South Archibald Avenue, Ontario

15800 Imperial Highway, La Mirada

8509 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine

499 Alvarado Street, Monterey

Connecticut

289 Greenwood Ave., Bethel

Delaware

25 Chestnut Hill Plaza, Newark

3209 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington

Idaho

1600 North Main Street, Meridian

5417 5005 West Overland Road, Boise

Maryland

728 East Pulaski Highway, Elkton

5624 Baltimore National Pk, Baltimore

5804 Ritchie Highway, Baltimore

7501 Ritchie Highway Glen, Burnie

7967 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd Glen, Burnie

5 Bel Air South Parkway, Suite1347, Bel Air

Massachusetts

80 East Main Street, Webster

Michigan

924 West Main Street, Fremont

507 N Lafayette Street, Greenville

715 South Clinton Street, Grand Ledge

24 Mile Road, Macomb

102 North Centerville Road, Sturgis

47300 Pontiac Trail, Wixom

35250 South Gratiot Avenue, Clinton Twp.

51037 Van Dyke Avenue, Shelby Township

3100 East Michigan Avenue, Jackson

9155 Telegraph Road, Taylor

1243 U.S. 31 South, Manistee

Ford Road, Garden City

2838 East Court Street, Flint

1900 East 8 Mile Road, Detroit

36485 Garfield Road, Clinton Twp.

25922 Middlebelt Road, Farmington Hills

North Whittemore Street, St. Johns

1124 North Ballenger Hwy., Flint

2701 South Cedar Street, Lansing

New Hampshire

420 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack

New Jersey

4057 Asbury Ave Ste 8, Tinton Falls

431 Haledon Avenue, Haledon

35 Mill Road, Irvington

Route 38 Suite 49, Lumberton

773 Hamilton Street, Somerset

1434 S Black Horse Pike, Williamstown

3 Marshall Hill Road, West Milford

210 Bridgeton Pike, Mantua

108 Swedesboro Road Suite 20, Mullica Hill

2370 Route 33, Robbinsville

Route 37, East Toms River

86 B Lacey Road, Whiting

New York

2887 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga

2002 Avenue U, Brooklyn

2 Whitney Avenue, Floral Park

71-18 Kissena Boulevard, Flushing

3131 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown

2981 Ocean Avenue, Brooklyn

3199 Long Beach Road, Oceanside

198 West Merrick Road, Valley Stream

836 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore

2784 Sunrise Highway, Bellmore

901 Merrick Road, Copiague

577 Larkfield Road, East Northport

695 East Jericho Turnpike, Huntington Station

700-43 Patchogue-Yaphank Road, Medford

273 Pine Hollow Road, Oyster Bay

397 Sunrise Highway, West Patchogue

593 Old Town Rd., Port Jeff Station

65 Route 111, Smithtown

2453 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore

1567 Penfield Road, Rochester

Ohio

3129 Lincoln Way, East Massillon

120 South Main Street, New Carlisle

146 Woodman Drive, Dayton

2701 Market Street, Youngstown

401 West North Street, Springfield

230 South Main Street, Bellefontaine

Oregon

2440 SE Cesar E Chavez Blvd, Portland

Pennsylvania

2715 Parade Street, Erie

5612 N. Fifth Street, Philadelphia

350 Main Street, Pennsburg

4011 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia

1441 Old York Road, Abington

300 Market Street, Johnstown

8716 New Falls Road, Levittown

11750 Bustleton Avenue, Philadelphia

169 West Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore

1315 East Washington Lane, Philadelphia

801 Wyoming Avenue Ste 9, West Pittston

657 Heacock Road, Yardley

2801 W. Dauphin Street, Philadelphia

1709 Liberty Street, Erie

674 Route 196, Ste 14, Tobyhanna

2722 West 9th Street, Chester

950 East Baltimore Pike, Yeadon

8235 Stenton Avenue, Philadelphia

7941 Oxford Avenue, Philadelphia

136 North 63rd Street, Philadelphia

5440 Lansdowne Avenue, Philadelphia

208 East Central Avenue, Titusville

1080 S West End Blvd, Quakertown

700 Stevenson Blvd., New Kensington

351 Brighton Avenue, Rochester

5235 Library Road, Bethel Park

5990 University Blvd Ste 30, Moon Township

2501 Saw Mill Run Blvd, Pittsburgh

5410 Keeport Drive, Pittsburgh

6090 Route 30, Greensburg

4830 William Penn Highway, Export

1730 Wilmington Road, New Castle

2178 W. Union Blvd., Bethlehem

1628 South Fourth Street, Allentown

2401 East Venango Street, Philadelphia

6327-43 Torresdale Avenue, Philadelphia

200 W. Ridge Avenue Ste 112, Conshohocken

301 Eisenhower Drive, Hanover

7036 Wertzville Road, Mechanicsburg

Virginia

833 North Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake

1458 Mount Pleasant Road, Chesapeake

Washington