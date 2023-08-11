Rhode Island zoo welcomes baby sloth A two toed sloth is in a tree. (webguzs/Getty Images)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A zoo located in Providence, Rhode Island, Roger Williams Park Zoo has announced that a new addition was born recently.

On Facebook, Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village announced that a baby sloth was born at their zoo to mother Fiona and dad Westley.

The zoo welcomed a baby Linne’s Two-Toed Sloth, according to WFXT.

The zoo said the baby’s birth is significant for the zoo as well as the sloth population. The birth is part of the zoo’s focus on breeding to help the species survive.

“With the help of mom’s love, daily monitoring, and some supplemental feeding from our keepers, this little one continues to grow and gain strength,” the zoo said.

Baby sloths tend to stick with their mothers for about a year, WFXT reported. They also said that sloths like other jungle animals sleep from 15 to 20 hours per day.

The zoo says the new pup has not yet been named.