Reports: Alabama is close to hiring Washington football coach Kalen DeBoer to replace Nick Saban

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Alabama is reportedly in the negotiating phase with Washington coach Kalen DeBoer to replace Nick Saban, reports say.

A person spoke with The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity since the deal has not yet gone through. The source said that Alabama is close to hiring DeBoer.

If the deal does go through, DeBoer, 49, would “inherit one of the most coveted jobs in college football -- and one of the most difficult” which would be replacing Saban, ESPN reported.

Washington athletic director Troy Dannen made a pitch to try to keep DeBoer, sources told ESPN’s Pete Thamel. If he were to sign a new contract, he would become one of the 10 highest-paid coaches in the FBA and would double his current salary which is $4.2 million.

He if leaves, DeBoer would have to pay Washington a $12 million buyout, according to ESPN. He had signed a two-year contract extension which would got through November 2028.

Alabama's Nick Saban retires after 7 national titles, most in major college football history

DeBoer led Washington to the national championship game in his second season, the AP reported. He is also a former NAIA coach.

Saban announced his retirement on Wednesday after leading Alabama to six national championships in 17 seasons, according to the AP.

