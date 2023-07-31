Report: Woman arrested in Bahamas after plotting to kill husband, former Auburn football player

Georgia woman arrested in Bahamas Bahamian police say they uncovered a plot to kill a man while searching the phone and social media app of a suspected burglar, according to reports. (yujie chen/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A Georgia woman and two men were arrested in the Bahamas after they allegedly conspired to have her estranged husband killed, news outlets in the Bahamas are reporting.

Lindsay Shiver, Terrance Bethel and Faron Newbold were arrested last week after officers say they learned of a murder-for-hire plot, The Bahama Court News reported

Prosecutors say that Bahamian police responded to a break-in at a bar and found WhatsApp messages that detailed the group’s plan.

According to The Thomasville (Georgia) Times-Enterprise, Shiver was arrested after she plotted to have her ex-husband Robert Shiver killed.

The couple live in Thomasville, Georgia, and shared a home in the Bahamas.

Robert Shiver is the executive vice president at Senior Life Insurance Company. He played long snapper at Auburn from 2006-2008. According to al.com, the two reportedly met at the university.

The Bahama Court News reported that Lindsay Shiver, Bethel and Newbold did not have to enter a plea. The three will return to court in October.