Report: Pope Francis taken to Rome hospital suffering from flu

Pope Francis has been taken to a hospital in Rome for a check-up, Italian news agency ANSA reported on Wednesday.

According to Reuters, the 87-year-old pontiff skipped a reading at his Wednesday weekly audience, telling those gathered he was still not well.

Earlier in the day, the pope was pushed in a wheelchair into the audience hall at the Vatican, appearing weary as he dropped heavily into his seat, The Associated Press reported. In recent weeks he has walked the short distance to his chair.

The Vatican called the illness “a mild flu.” and reported he had canceled appointments on Saturday and Monday.

Francis had part of a lung removed when he was younger and has suffered from some respiratory issues recently.

