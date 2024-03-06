Report: Nikki Haley to announce she is leaving the race for president

Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley: The former governor of South Carolina campaigned in Texas ahead of Super Tuesday. (Mark Felix/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is ending her campaign, according to reports, setting up a rematch of the 2020 election, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and United Nations ambassador, will be in Charleston Wednesday morning and is expected to make an appearance to announce she is leaving the race, the Jouranl reported.

She is expected to speak around 10 a.m. ET.

Haley’s announcement will come a day after she won only one primary -- in Vermont -- out of 15 states holding Republican primaries on Super Tuesday.

Check back for more on this developing story.


©2024 Cox Media Group

