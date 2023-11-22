Recall alert: Wilcox Ice Cream recalls ice cream products

The Food and Drug Administration has announced the recall of Wilcox Ice Cream products.
The ice cream could be contaminated with listeria. The contamination was found in one lot of Super Premium Mint Chip, the FDA said, but the company has recalled all products made within the same time period and same facility as the contaminated ice cream.
The following products have been recalled.
Wilcox Premium Ice Cream with Best By/Sell By dates of 9/14/24 to 11/14/24:
- Wilcox Premium Product line (all flavors), 1.5 quart, UPC 04372600056
- Wilcox Premium Product line (all flavors), quart, UPC 04372600086
- Wilcox Premium Product line (all flavors), pint, UPC 04372600085
- Wilcox Premium Vanilla, 4 oz. cup, UPC 0437260401
- Wilcox Premium Chocolate, 4 oz. cup, UPC 04372600402
- Wilcox Premium Coffee, 4 oz. cup, UPC 04372600403
- Wilcox Premium Sea Salt Caramel, 4 oz. cup, UPC 04372600404
- Wilcox Premium Maple Cream, 4 oz. cup, UPC 04372600405
- Wilcox Premium Black Raspberry, 4 oz. cup, UPC 04372600406
- Wilcox Premium Product line (all flavors), 3 gallon
- Wilcox Premium Product line (all flavors), 1 gallon
Wilcox Super Premium Ice Cream with Best By/Sell By dates of 9/13/24 to 11/14/24″
- Wilcox Super Premium Salted Caramel Brownie, 1.5 quart, UPC 04372601520
- Wilcox Super Premium Chocolate, 1.5 quart, UPC 04372601502
- Wilcox Super Premium Maple Cream, 1.5 quart, UPC 04372601510
- Wilcox Super Premium Maple Walnut, 1.5 quart, UPC 04372601511
- Wilcox Super Premium Mint Chunk, 1.5 quart, UPC 04372601512
- Wilcox Super Premium Super Java, 1.5 quart, UPC 04372601516
- Wilcox Super Premium Vanilla, 1.5 quart, UPC 04372601519
- Wilcox Super Premium Chocolate, pint, UPC 04372601602
- Wilcox Super Premium Maple Cream, pint, UPC 04372601610
- Wilcox Super Premium Maple Walnut, pint, UPC 04372601611
- Wilcox Super Premium Mint Chunk, pint, UPC 04372601612
- Wilcox Super Premium Super Java, pint, UPC 04372601616
- Wilcox Super Premium Vanilla, pint, UPC 04372601619
- Wilcox Super Premium Salted Caramel Brownie, pint, UPC 04372601620
Wilcox Premium Yogurt with Best By/Sell By dates of 10/5/24, 10/6/24, 10/26/24, 10/27/24:
- Wilcox Yogurt Vanilla, pint, UPC 04372600699
- Wilcox Yogurt Maple Cream, pint, UPC 04372600698
- Wilcox Yogurt Maple Cream, pint, UPC 04372600695
Wilcox Ice Cream Bars with Best By/Sell By dates of 9/15 to 11/14/24:
- Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Dairy-Based) Vanilla, 802 Bars, UPC 043726005041
- Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Dairy-Based) Black Raspberry, 802 Bars, UPC 043726005065
- Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Dairy-Based) Espresso, 802 Bars, UPC 043726005072
- Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Dairy-Based) Peanut Butter, 802 Bars, UPC 043726005089
- Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Dairy-Based) Maple Cream, 802 Bars, UPC 043726005096
- Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Dairy-Based) Pumpkin, 802 Bars, UPC 043726005010
Leonardo’s Gelato with Best By/Sell By dates of 8/28/24 to 11/14/24:
- Leonardo’s Gelato Maple Gelato, pint, UPC 8 1643900055
- Leonardo’s Gelato Sams Creamy Chocolate Chip, pint, UPC 8 1643900019
- Leonardo’s Gelato Chocolate Gelato, pint, UPC 81643900005
- Leonardo’s Gelato Salted Caramel Gelato, pint, UPC 04372601701
- Leonardo’s Gelato Hazlenut Gelato, pint, UPC 04372601703
- Leonardo’s Gelato Mint Chocolate Chip pint, UPC 8 1643900050
- Leonardo’s Gelato Chocolate Gelato, 4 oz cup, UPC 81643900028
- Leonardo’s Gelato Sam’s Chocolate Chip 4 oz cup, UPC 81643900040
- Leonardo’s Gelato VT Maple Gelato, 4 oz cup, UPC 81643900056
- Leonardo’s Gelato VT Mint Chocolate Chip, 4 oz cup, UPC 81643900041
Wilcox’s Plant-Based Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert with Best By/Sell By date of 9/18/24:
- Wilcox’s Non Dairy Plant Based Chocolate Flavor, pint and gallons, UPC 04372600420
The products were sold in Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and New York.
If you have the ice cream or gelato you are being told not to eat it, take a picture of the top and sides of the container showing the best by date and email Wilcox Ice Cream for a credit. Send the company the photos, how much was purchased, where it was purchased from and your full name, address and telephone number, the FDA said.
