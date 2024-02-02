Recall alert: Voice controlled dumbbells recalled

NordicTrack

Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of NordicTrack voice-controlled dumbbells. (cpsc.gov)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 15,400 voice-controlled dumbbells.

The CPSC said that the weight plates from iFIT NordicTrack 50 LB iSelect Voice-Controlled Adjustable Dumbbells can fall off while the weights are being used.

The weights adjust from 5 to 50 pounds in 5-pound increments. A motor adjusts the amount of weight either by voice command or a manual knob on the base. There is also a Bluetooth connection that works with the iFIT app to track and guide workouts.

The weight set was sold online by NordicTrack, Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods from January 2022 to November 2023 for between $500 and $600.

Dumbbell owners should stop using them and contact iFIT for a refund. You can contact the company at 833-680-4348 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT weekdays or by email. You can also visit NordicTrack for more information.

©2023 Cox Media Group

