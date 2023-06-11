Recall alert: TJX recalls nearly 11K benches due to falling hazard

Recalled: The TJX Companies Inc., of Framingham, Massachusetts, recalled approximately 10,850 Haining Degao benches. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

TJX is recalling nearly 11,000 benches sold at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls over concerns that the legs can break, causing consumers to fall.

>> Read more trending news

According to a recall alert by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, The TJX Companies Inc., of Framingham, Massachusetts, recalled approximately 10,850 Haining Degao benches sold at the two retail outlets.

“The legs can break or detach from the recalled bench when a consumer is seated on the bench, posing a fall hazard,” the CPSC said in its recall alert.

According to the alert, TJX is aware that the benches broke at least 21 times “when a consumer was seated on a bench at a store.” According to the CPSC, there were 17 reports of injuries involving bruises, scratches and back strains.

The recall involves a bench that measures 42 inches wide and 17 1/2 inches high, with cushion tops in cream, gray, navy, white and yellow, the CPSC said.

The products were sold for $130 at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls from December 2021 through March 2023.

Consumers with questions can call T.J. Maxx at 833-408-0502, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., EDT, or by going online. Consumers can contact Marshalls at their online site.

©2023 Cox Media Group