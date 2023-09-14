Recall alert: Over 391K of lawnmowers, pressure washer engines recalled due to injury hazard The Consumer Product Safety Commission and American Honda Motor have announced the recall of 391,800 lawnmowers and pressure washer engines. (Consumer Product Safety Commission /Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission and American Honda Motor have announced the recall of 391,800 lawnmowers and pressure washer engines.

The recall affects Honda HRN216 and HRX217K6 lawnmowers and the GCV170/200 G5B pressure washer engines. CPSC said that the camshafts in the engines were improperly manufactured which could cause the starter rope to retract suddenly when trying to start it. This poses a possibly injury.

CPSC recommends that if you have one of the recalled lawnmowers and pressure washers to stop using it immediately and contact Honda Power Equipment dealer to set up a free of charge inspection and repair appointment.

Honda as reportedly received 2,197 reports of incidents involving camshaft failures. Seven of those reporters had minor injuries, CPSC said.

The lawnmowers were sold at Honda Power Equipment dealers, Ace Hardware, Home Depot, Lowes, Northern Tool and a variety of farm/agricultural/rental stores across the country from May 2022 through June 2023 for between $550 and $1,100.

The pressure washer engines were sold at Lowes, Home Depot and other retailers across the country from June 2022 through August 2023 for between $370 and $550.

You can contact American Honda Motor by calling them at 888-888-3139 between 9 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. EST Monday through Friday or by visiting their website.

