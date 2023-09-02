Recall alert: Hillshire Brands recalls smoked sausage over possible foreign matter

WASHINGTON — Hillshire Brands Company is recalling approximately 15,876 pounds of smoked sausage over concerns that the blended poultry and meat products might have been contaminated with possible bone fragments.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release on Saturday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that the St. Joseph, Missouri, company is recalling the smoked sausage products that were distributed to retailers in seven states.

The ready-to-eat items were produced on June 14, 2023, according to the FSIS. It included a 14-ounce cryovac package containing one rope of “Hillshire Farm Smoked Sausage Made With Pork, Turkey, Beef.” The lot codes were “EST. 756A 20 19:00:00 through 21:59:59 and EST. 756A 21 19:00:00 through 21:59:59,″ and a “use by” date of “Nov. 11, 2023″ was printed on the front of the package.

The items were shipped to retail establishments in California, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia, the FSIS said.

The recall was triggered when officials at Hillshire Brand Company notified the FSIS that it received consumer complaints about packages that contained bone fragments. One customer notified the FSIS directly, the agency said.

There has been one reported oral injury associated with a consumer eating the product. The agency stated that consumers who have bought the recalled items should throw them away or return them to the point of sale.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the company’s customer service line at 1-855-382-3101.

©2023 Cox Media Group