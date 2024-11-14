Recall alert: Hallmark Keepsake’s Cad Bane ornament recalled for mold

Recall alert The Cad Bane ornament from the Hallmark Keepsake Ornament line has been recalled. (cpsc.gov)

Hallmark Christmas ornament and “Star Wars” collectors check your Hallmark purchase, the Cad Bane ornament has been recalled because of mold.

The brown paint used on the figure was not fully dry before it was put into the package and allowed mold to grow on the outside of the ornament, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

More than 11,000 ornaments are part of the recall.

The ornament was part of the Hallmark Keepsake Ornament release in 2024 and comes from “Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett.”

The code 2199QXE3341 is on the bottom of the ornament’s box.

The ornament should be returned to a Hallmark Gold Crown store or follow the instructions on Hallmark’s website to get a shipping label and a full refund.

The ornaments were sold at Hallmark stores and online from September to October for about $22, the CPSC said.

For more information, call Hallmark at 800-425-5627 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday or visit the company’s website.

©2024 Cox Media Group