Recall alert: FDA warns against using 26 over-the-counter eye drops

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The FDA has announced the recall of 26 varieties of eye drops. (megaflopp/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Food and Drug Administration has announced the recall of 26 different types of eye drops, all of which were sold over-the-counter.

The drops have a potential risk of eye infection that could lead to partial vision loss or complete blindness.

>> Read more trending news

The FDA said the eye drops were sold at CVS, Rite Aid and Target under the following brands:

CVS Health

Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (single pack), Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v



Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (twin pack), Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v



Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml (single pack), Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 1% w/v



Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml (twin pack), Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 1% w/v



Multi-Action Relief Drops 15 ml, Polyvinyl Alcohol 0.5% w/v & Povidone 0.6% w/v & Tetrahydrozoline Hydrochloride 0.05% Eye Drops



Lubricating Gel drops 10 ml, Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops



Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (single pack), Propylene Glycol Eye Drops 0.6% w/v



Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (twin pack), Propylene Glycol Eye Drops 0.6% w/v



Mild Moderate Lubricating Eye Drops 15 ml (single pack), Polyethylene Glycol 400 Eye Drop ‘0.25% w/v

Leader (Cardinal Health)

Dry Eye Relief 10 ml, Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops



Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (single pack), Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v



Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (twin pack), Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v



Dry Eye Relief 15 ml, Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 1% w/v



Eye Irritation Relief 15 ml, Polyvinyl Alcohol 0.5% w/v & Povidone 0.6% w/v & Tetrahydrozoline Hydrochloride 0.05% Eye Drops

Rugby (Cardinal Health)

Lubricating Tears Eye Drops 15 ml, Hypromellose 2910-0.3% w/v & Dextran 70- 0.1% Eye Drops



Polyvinyl Alcohol 1.4% Lubricating Eye Drops 15 ml, Polyvinyl Alcohol Eye Drops 1.4% w/v

Rite Aid

Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (twin pack), Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v



Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (twin pack), Propylene Glycol Eye Drops 0.6% w/v



Gentle Lubricant Gel Eye Drops 15 ml, Hypromellose 0.3%, Glycerin 0.2%, Dextran 70 0.1% Eye Drops



Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml, Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 1% w/v



Lubricating Gel Drops 10 ml, Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops



Multi-Action Relief Drops 15 ml, Polyvinyl Alcohol 0.5% w/v & Povidone 0.6% w/v & Tetrahydrozoline Hydrochloride 0.05% Eye Drops

Target Up&Up

Up&Up Dry Eye Relief Lubricant Eye Drops 30 ml, Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops



Up&Up Extreme Relief Dry Eye 15 ml (single pack), Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops



Up&Up Extreme Relief Dry Eye 30 ml (twin pack), Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v

Velocity Pharma

Lubricant Eye Drop 10 ml (triple pack), Propylene Glycol Eye Drops 0.6% w/v

They were supposed to be sterile but the FDA said it found unsanitary conditions in the manufacturing facility where they were made. Tests of drug production areas in the facility where the drops were made found bacteria.

If you have the eye drops, the FDA recommends disposing of them.

CVS, Rite Aid and Target are removing the affected drops from stores and websites, but some under the Leader, Rugby and Velocity brands may still be available from other stores and online and should not be purchased, the FDA said.

There have not been any reports of adverse effects due to the eye drops, but if you have an issue after using them, the FDA advises you to call your doctor.

©2023 Cox Media Group