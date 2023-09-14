Recall alert: Costco recalls Kirkland Signature Chicken Tortilla Soup

Recall alert Costco has announced the recall of soup due to gluten in a product that is labeled as gluten-free. (Costco)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Costco has announced the recall of its Kirkland Signature Chicken Tortilla Soup.

>> Read more trending news

The soup may have gluten but is labeled gluten-free, the company said in a letter to consumers. Anyone with a gluten intolerance or sensitivity should not eat the soup.

The soup has lot number 1394066 and a use-by date of 11/23/23 printed on the side of the container.

If you purchased the soup, you are being told to either throw it away or return it to Costco for a full refund.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Kettle Cuisine at 617-409-1290.

Latest recalls:

©2023 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!