Recall alert: Chick-fil-A tells customers to throw away some Polynesian Sauce cups

Polynesian sauce

Recall alert Chick-fil-A said that some Polynesian Sauce cups may have a different sauce in them. (Natalie Dreier/Cox Media Group National Content Desk)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

You may want to check that bag of leftover take-out sauces. Chick-fil-A has told customers to throw away any cups of Polynesian Sauce that were collected this month.

The fast-food company posted on its website, alerting consumers to an issue with the sauce that may have been taken home from Feb. 14-27.

The cups may have a different sauce than the expected Polynesian variety. The mistaken sauce has wheat and soy allergens.

Chick-fil-A said to throw the cups of sauce away and if you have any questions, call the company at 866-232-2024.

