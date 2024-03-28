Recall alert: 90K citronella tiki torches recalled

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 90,000 citronella tiki torches.

The Berkley Jensen torches are 72 inches long and were sold at BJ’s Wholesale Club locations, the CPSC said.

They had several variations of torch tops: copper-plated, nickel-plated, black or gray. Each had a fiberglass wick. They were sold from January 2015 through November 2023, both in stores and online, retailing for $13.

The top can break or fall off when lit and cause burns.

If you have the tiki torches, you’re being told to stop using them and contact BJ’s for a refund. You can either dispose of the tiki torch and provide the wholesaler with a photo of it being disposed of or return it, after the torch has been emptied of fuel, to a store.

For more information, call BJ’s Wholesale Club at 800-257-2582 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Saturday or 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET Sunday. You can also reach out via the company’s website and click on the email link.

