Recall alert: 64K portable generators recalled due to serious fire, burn hazards

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced Generac has recalled around 64,000 portable generators.

The fuel tank in the generators can fail to vent correctly from the rollover value which causes the gas tank to build up from extra pressure and expel fuel when it is open, CPSC said. This issue poses fire and burn hazards.

The recall involves Generac Portable Generators type GP15000E, with model numbers G0057341, G0057342, 005734R1, and 005734R2, and type GP17500E, with model numbers G0057351, G0057352, 005735R1, and 005735R2. If you are not sure if your generator is one of the ones involved in the recall, you can visit Generac’s website.

If you have a generator, CPSC recommends that you stop using it immediately and call Generac to get a repair kit free of charge.

Generac said they have gotten reports of 27 incidents where the generators overheat and pressurize or expel fuel when the generators are opened. Three of the incidents led to severe burn injuries.

The generators involved in the recall were sold at major home improvement and hardware stores across the country and online from April 2011 through June 2023, CPSC said. They cost between $3,300 and $3,650.

You can call Generac at 888-391-0503 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit their website for more information.

