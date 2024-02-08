Recall alert: 62K lighters recalled

Lighters

Recall alert The CPSC has announced the recall of 62,200 lighters. (cpsc.gov)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 62,200 lighters that pose a fire or burn hazard.

The CPSC said the lighters do not have a child-resistant mechanism on them and were not tested to be child-resistant, meaning that a child under the age of 5 can turn them on and burn themselves or start a fire.

The Slim Soft and Slim Jet disposable lighters came in black, blue, clear, gray, red, white and yellow and have a molded circular grip. They are about 3 1/2 inches by 1 inch and have “DISSIM” printed on the side.

They were sold at independent stores across the country from September 2022 through November 2023 for $18.

If you have the lighters, you should stop using them and contact the company for instructions on how to destroy them and submit proof of the damage to get a free refund.

For more information contact VPR Brands at 888-420-8858 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email or the company’s website.

