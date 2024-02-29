Recall alert: 42K tankless water heaters recalled due to fire hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 42,000 tankless water heaters after reports that gas can leak from the regulator connection, posing a fire hazard.

The water heaters are made by Camplux and are meant to be used outside with an attached propane tank. They can be used to shower or for other hot water needs.

The heaters were sold in black, white or gray/silver with the logo Camplux printed on the front, the CPSC said.

The product label with the appliance’s details is attached to the side of the water heater.

The following water heaters are part of the recall:

AY132, 5L 1.32 GPM, 34,00 btu/hr. made on or before Sept. 17, 2021.

BD1586L, 1.58 GPM 41,000 btu/hr, made on or before Nov. 17, 2021.

BW2118L, 2.11 GPM 55,000 btu/hr, made on or before Nov. 17, 2021.

BW264, 12.8L 2.64 GPM 68,000 btu/hr, made on or before Nov. 17, 2021.

BW422, 16L 4.22 GPM 110,000 btu/hr, made on or before Dec. 20, 2021.

They were sold on Amazon and Walmart’s website from June 2018 through December 2021 for between $160 and $400.

Owners of the water heaters should stop using them and turn off the gas. They also should contact the company for a free repair kit, the CPSC said.

For more information, contact Home Appliances at 844-538-7475 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday by email or online.

