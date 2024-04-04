Recall alert: 2M garment steamers recalled

Garment steamers

Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of two million steamers. (cpsc.gov)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced an expanded recall of garment steamers.

>> Read more trending news

The CPSC said an additional 1.6 million Black+Decker HGS011 Easy Garment Steamers have been recalled. About 518,500 steamers had already been recalled in November.

The recall expansion now applies to all HGS011 steamers, including ones repaired under the previous alert.

Device owners are being told to stop using the steamers after the company continued to receive reports of burn injuries after repairs were made under the initial recall.

Hot water can be expelled from the devices, causing burns, the CPSC said.

The following steamers are part of the recall:

  • HGS011F, UPC: 0 50875 82840 7
  • HGS011S, UPC: 0 50875 82839 1
  • HGS011, UPC: 0 50875 82838 4
  • HGS011T, UPC: 0 50875 00272 2

The model numbers can be found on the bottom of the steamers while the UPC is on the packaging.

The devices were sold at Walmart, Target, Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and other stores from June 2021 through February 2024 for between $14 and $23.

You can call Empower Brands at 800-990-5298 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday or reach the company by email or on its website.

Latest recalls:

©2023 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!