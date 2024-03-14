Recall alert: 29K fire alarm sounders, strobe lights recalled

Fire sensor

Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of fire sensors. (cpsc.gov)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 29,000 Honeywell System Sensor L-series low-frequency Sounders and Strobe devices.

The fire alarms are typically installed in apartments and commercial buildings.

They can malfunction and not alert people of a fire, the CPSC said.

The recall affects the following model numbers:

  • HWL-LF
  • HWL-LF-BP10
  • HRL-LF
  • HRL-LF-BP10
  • HGWL-LF-BP10
  • P2WL-LF

They all have date codes 3034 or 3035 with the model number, date code and “System Sensor” printed on the device label.

They were sold by Honeywell-authorized installers and fire equipment distributors for about $107.

Owners of the recalled devices should reach out to System Sensor for a free inspection and repair.

For more information, contact the company by phone at 800-736-7672 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, by email or online.

