Recall alert: 290K roller ball candy recalled due to choking hazard

Roller Ball Candy

Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of 290,000 roller ball candies. (cpsc.gov)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 290,000 roller ball candies made by Twenty Four Six Foods.

The ball in the candy container can come out and pose a choking hazard.

The candy was sold under the brand “Funtime Roller Ball Candy” and came in blue raspberry, strawberry and green apple flavors.” Happiness USA is printed on the back along with warning labels.

The product was sold at kosher markets nationwide from January 2018 through July 2023 for around $2, the CPSC said.

If you have the candy in your home, you’re told to take it away from children and contact Twenty Four Six Foods for a refund.

You can contact the company at 833-436-1200 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday or by email for more information.

